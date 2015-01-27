Hungary keeps main interest rate at 2.1 pct, as expected

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its base rate on hold at a record low 2.1 percent on Tuesday, but some analysts said they expected further monetary easing ahead after the announcement of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme.

All 15 analysts polled by Reuters last week had forecast no change in rates, which have now held steady for six consecutive months following an aggressive easing cycle that brought the benchmark down from a 7 percent peak in mid-2012.

The bank will publish a policy statement at 1400 GMT.

At 1300 GMT, the forint traded at 311.70 to the euro, a shade stronger than 312.35 just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)