Hungary cuts base rate by 15 bps to 1.95 pct

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank lowered interest rates by 15 basis points to 1.95 percent on Tuesday, resuming cuts after a seven-month pause as a plunge in oil prices and weak euro zone activity suppressed already weak domestic inflation.

The decision was in line with a median forecast in a Reuters poll projecting a 15 basis point reduction in the benchmark, which the bank has held steady since it ended an aggressive cycle of rate easing in July.

At 1302 GMT, the forint traded at 302.70 versus the euro, stronger than 303.47 before the announcement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)