FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cuts base rate by 15 bps to 1.95 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary cuts base rate by 15 bps to 1.95 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank lowered interest rates by 15 basis points to 1.95 percent on Tuesday, resuming cuts after a seven-month pause as a plunge in oil prices and weak euro zone activity suppressed already weak domestic inflation.

The decision was in line with a median forecast in a Reuters poll projecting a 15 basis point reduction in the benchmark, which the bank has held steady since it ended an aggressive cycle of rate easing in July.

At 1302 GMT, the forint traded at 302.70 versus the euro, stronger than 303.47 before the announcement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.