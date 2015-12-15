Hungarian central bank holds rate at 1.35 pct as expected

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low 1.35 percent on Tuesday, as expected, and investors awaited its statement to see whether it launches new unconventional easing measures just one day ahead of a crucial U.S. rate decision.

All 21 analysts in a Reuters poll last week said the bank, which ended a second rate-cutting cycle in July, would keep its key rate on hold after policymakers said targeted unconventional measures would be much more effective in countering an economic slowdown than further rate cuts. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)