Hungarian central bank keeps rate on hold at 1.35 pct, as expected
January 26, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian central bank keeps rate on hold at 1.35 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank kept its base interest rate on hold at a record-low 1.35 percent on Tuesday, having launched new measures two weeks ago to drive down long-term market interest rates.

All 21 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll last week said the bank would keep its main rate on hold.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has pledged to loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark interest rate further. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

