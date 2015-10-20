FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary keeps base rate at 1.35 pct, as expected
October 20, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary keeps base rate at 1.35 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary kept its base rate on hold at 1.35 percent on Tuesday, in line with a pledge to cement record-low levels for the foreseeable future to shore up the slowing economy.

The decision of the rate-setting Monetary Council met the unanimous call of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll last week. At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 310.38 versus the euro, a touch weaker than 310.30 before the announcement.

The bank will publish a policy statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

