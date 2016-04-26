FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank cuts base rate by 15 bps to new low of 1.05 pct
April 26, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Hungarian central bank cuts base rate by 15 bps to new low of 1.05 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05 percent on Tuesday, as it tries to bolster economic growth and revive inflation.

The bank also narrowed its interest rate corridor, cutting its overnight lending rate by 15 basis points to 1.3 percent, while keeping its overnight deposit rate on hold.

The rate decision was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. The same poll projected further cuts in the base rate, to 0.75 percent, aided by lack of inflation and the European Central Bank’s continued policy easing. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

