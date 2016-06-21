FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hungary cbank holds fire at 0.9 pct ahead of pivotal Brexit vote
June 21, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Hungary cbank holds fire at 0.9 pct ahead of pivotal Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate on hold at a record-low 0.9 percent on Tuesday, as expected, ahead of Thursday's British referendum on European Union membership that could have an impact on the region's markets.

The decision was in line with the unanimous call of 22 analysts in a Reuters poll last week. At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 313.86 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement.

The rate-setting Monetary Council will issue a policy statement at 1300 GMT, when the bank is also due to unveil the key economic forecasts from its quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)

