a year ago
Hungarian central bank holds base rate at record-low 0.9 pct
July 26, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Hungarian central bank holds base rate at record-low 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, in line with expectations, with its focus now geared towards squeezing funds out of its main liquidity instrument to loosen monetary conditions further.

The decision was in line with the unanimous forecast of all 17 analysts in a July 18-20 Reuters poll.

The bank also left its overnight deposit and lending rates unchanged at minus 0.05 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.

At 1200 GMT, the forint traded at 313.05 versus the euro, a tad stronger than 313.20 just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

