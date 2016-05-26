FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian central bank's rate cutting cycle finished -deputy governor
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Hungarian central bank's rate cutting cycle finished -deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has finished its interest rate cuts and wants to keep the base rate at its current 0.9 percent level “as long as possible,” National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

Nagy said the central bank had no exchange rate target but welcomed the stability of the forint exchange rate.

He said there was no need for any further steps in monetary policy for now.

“If we were to make a move -- which is not the case now -- then it is likely that it would be unconventional tools in the name of fine-tuning,” Nagy told reporters. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.