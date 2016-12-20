FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank keeps base rate on hold as expected
December 20, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

Hungarian central bank keeps base rate on hold as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday as expected, while investors focused on a possible further reduction in the size of the bank's main three-month deposit facility, to be announced at 1400 GMT.

The bank also left the interest rate corridor unchanged.

All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast no change in the policy rate and their median forecasts showed it could stay on hold throughout this year and next, before rising to 1.3 percent by end-2018. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

