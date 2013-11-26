UPDATE 2-Hungary flags further rate cut as end of cycle approaches

(Updates with central bank statement, new analyst comment)

* 20 basis-point cut to 3.2 percent matches expectations

* Bank has said rate cuts could end at 3 percent

* Further cautious easing may follow, bank says after meeting

* Some analysts see scope for even deeper cuts

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut its base rate by another 20 basis points to a new low of 3.2 percent on Tuesday and left the door open to a further reduction, which most analysts believe will be the last in the bank’s current easing campaign.

The bank has more than halved borrowing costs since August 2012, and its main rate is now just a whisker above the 3 percent level Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy flagged in July as the likely bottom for this easing cycle.

In a Reuters poll last week, all but one of 22 economists forecast the cut as the rate setters, all of whom have been appointed by conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban or his Fidesz party’s parliamentary majority, seek to bolster the weak economy amid record low inflation and cheap global liquidity.

The forint was unchanged shortly after the decision and the subsequent statement by the rate-setting panel published at 1400 GMT indicating the possibility of more easing.

At 1431 GMT, the forint traded at 298.82 per euro.

“Considering the outlook for inflation and the real economy and taking into account perceptions of the risks associated with the economy, further cautious easing of policy may follow,” the Monetary Council said in a statement.

It added however that a sustained and marked shift in Hungary’s risk assessment could affect its room for manoeuvre in monetary policy, reiterating a cautious stance from the past meetings.

The rate cuts and an up to 2.75 trillion forint ($12.5 billion) monetary stimulus programme could give a much-needed boost to the economy, helping Prime Minister Viktor Orban as his government gears up for April 2014 parliamentary elections.

Hungary’s headline inflation rate fell to 40-year-lows of 0.9 percent in October, far below market expectations, due to government-imposed cuts in household energy bills, lower fuel prices and benign food price growth.

Prices could fall further still in the near term due to a new round of household energy price cuts from November.

FURTHER DOWNSIDE LIMITED

But some analysts say the scope for further easing is limited after cumulative cuts worth 380 basis points in the current easing cycle given the prospect of an uptick in prices next year and an uncertain global market environment.

Potential risks include any tapering of the massive monetary stimulus pumped out by the U.S. Federal Reserve that has boosted appetite for riskier assets, as well as a new Hungarian government scheme to help foreign currency borrowers.

“From the start of next year the pace of inflation can accelerate as the utility price cuts implemented this year will disappear from the base in February,” said analyst Akos Horvath at brokerage Equilor.

“If we add the expected tapering of the Fed’s liquidity programme to the mix, we can easily get into a tightening cycle in 2014,” he said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the base rate to bottom out at 3 percent next month or in early 2014.

But after the lower-than-expected inflation data and a comment by Adam Balog, a deputy central bank governor, that the bottom end of the bank’s easing cycle was a “moving target,” some economists say rates may be cut even lower.

“Given our expectation that U.S. tapering will begin in March 2014, we think the NBH will pause in February, although we recognise that there are further downside risks and the bank could reduce its base rate further,” said analyst Daniel Hewitt at Barclays Capital. Barclays expects the main rate to bottom out at 2.8 percent. ($1 = 220.93 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)