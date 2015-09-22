UPDATE 1-Hungary central bank keeps rate at 1.35 pct, switches to new policy tool

* Bank to announce new inflation projections at 1300 GMT

* Reforms expected to push liquidity into government debt

* Bank likely to reaffirm stance of steady rates

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 1.35 percent on Tuesday and switched to a new three-month policy tool, which is expected to boost liquidity and increase local banks’ demand for government papers.

The National Bank of Hungary announced in June it would replace its two-week policy instrument with a three-month deposit from September. The bank has also tightened liquidity rules for banks, effectively forcing them to buy government securities.

That way the bank, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s powerful lieutenant, Gyorgy Matolcsy, helps the government to increase domestic financing of debt and cut reliance on foreign investors.

The bank is squeezing out funds parked by banks in 2-week deposits. The supply of those funds is expected to fall to 1 trillion forints ($3.60 billion) by the end of the year from 4.5 trillion forints now. Local banks are already shifting some of that money into forint-denominated government bonds.

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll last week predicted the central bank would leave its main rate at a record low of 1.35 percent. The bank said in July a series of rate cuts had ended and rates might stay low for a long time.

Annual inflation was zero in August and the forint was stable against the euro despite the threat of a slowdown in China, so the bank can afford to keep rates at a record low. And with its liquidity-boosting measures, the National Bank of Hungary will actually continue monetary easing, analysts said.

It may even renew its rate reductions in coming months if inflation does not pick up, some analysts said.

“The NBH sticks to its neutral bias with rates to remain on hold for a prolonged time, but if the inflation outlook declines further with the global growth environment deteriorating, the interest rates may be the key channel for the NBH to react,” said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

“They will rather cut interest rates again, than step in via (weakening) the exchange rate I think,” she added.

The change in policy instruments by the central bank has already been felt in the domestic fixed income market, with yields falling on treasury bills. The debt agency sold 3-month bills at 0.38 percent on Tuesday, down from 1.32 percent in early June.

Yields on longer-dated government bonds have also dropped, with the yield on the 5-year bond falling to 2.54 percent from 2.88 percent in May. And more falls are on the cards.

“Rates and bonds should continue to head lower as liquidity is ample and inflation subdued,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note, adding it favoured 10-year Hungarian bonds.

The Reuters poll median forecasts showed that the benchmark rate could stay unchanged until the middle of 2016 but rise to around 1.7 percent by the middle of 2017. ($1 = 278.0600 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)