UPDATE 2-Hungary c.bank cuts rates, takes overnight deposit rate negative

* Cuts base rate by 15 bps to 1.2 pct

* Cuts O/N depo rate to -0.05 percent, narrows corridor

* Cbank says will continue interest rate cuts

* Inflation substantially below bank’s target

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent on Tuesday and became the first of the main Central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

Fighting lower-than-expected inflation, the National Bank of Hungary also said it would continue cutting interest rates until monetary conditions become consistent with the achievement of its 3 percent medium-term inflation target.

The bank resumed its cuts in its base rate following an eight-month pause after saying it was “ready to use all available tools” to meet its inflation goal.

It cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 1.2 percent and reduced its overnight deposit rate - the lower bound of its “corridor” of borrowing and lending rates - to minus 0.05 percent from 0.1 percent.

It also cut the 2.1 percent overnight lending rate to 1.45 percent, narrowing the corridor between its highest and lowest rates.

The bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said risks of second-round effects which result in below-target inflation over a sustained period have increased. It sharply cut its forecast for 2016 average inflation to 0.3 percent from 1.7 percent.

“The sustainable achievement of the inflation target has made it necessary to implement a comprehensive easing of monetary conditions,” the rate-setting Monetary Council said.

It added that it “remains ready to use every instrument at its disposal to contain second-round inflationary effects.”

Eighteen of 20 analysts in a March 11-17 Reuters poll projected that the bank would keep its base rate on hold on Tuesday.

The bank has been loosening policy with unconventional tools since last year, driving down government bond yields, and thereby reducing the government’s borrowing costs.

The last time it lowered the corridor around its base rate was in September, as part of an effort to get local banks to move funds they have parked at the central bank into government debt.

With inflation low and the ECB easing policy further, central banks in Central Europe may consider more loosening.

The forint eased to a seven-week low after the rate announcement. But it was trading at 311.90 to the euro at 1430 GMT, bouncing back from 313 after the rate cut.

“The NBH can probably only offset trends that point towards a strengthening of the forint,” Takarekbank analysts said in a note. “In the coming months we expect the base rate to fall to 0.9 percent in two further steps.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Richard Balmforth)