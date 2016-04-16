FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scope for more Hungary base rate cuts limited - central banker
April 16, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Scope for more Hungary base rate cuts limited - central banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 16 (Reuters) - The scope for further cuts in the National Bank of Hungary’s record-low 1.2 percent base rate is increasingly limited, central bank Managing Director Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“The room to further reduce the central bank’s base rate is increasingly limited,” Virag, who is not a rate-setter but is in charge of monetary policy and financial stability, was quoted as saying by state news agency MTI.

The central bank took most analysts by surprise last month with a 15-basis-point rate reduction. Hungary also became the first of the main Central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

Some analysts have said cuts in the value-added tax rate from next year, unveiled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government this month, could keep inflation below the central bank’s 3 percent policy target for even longer. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)

