UPDATE 2-Hungary keeps rates at record low; sends dovish signal

(Updates with post-meeting statement)

* Key rate stays at 2.1 pct, in line with expectations

* Inflation outlook subdued, some see scope for more cuts

* Recent data nudge risks towards dovish scenario -central bank

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its base rate at its record-low 2.1 percent on Tuesday but said economic data over the past month has nudged it closer to looser monetary policy.

All 15 analysts polled by Reuters last week had forecast no change in rates on Tuesday. Rates have been on hold for six straight months after an aggressive easing cycle brought the benchmark down from a 7 percent peak in mid-2012.

At 1431 GMT, the forint traded at 311.50 to the euro, stronger than 312.35 just before the announcement. It held onto its gains after the bank’s policy statement.

“Achieving the medium-term inflation target points in the direction of maintaining current loose monetary conditions for an extended period,” it said, reiterating its earlier stance.

But it added: “Based on data available since the latest policy decision, there has been a shift towards the alternative scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the December 2014 Inflation Report.”

The inflation report included two dovish scenarios that assume oil prices remain low, the inflationary environment weak and external demand slow.

Some analysts expect further easing in Hungary after the announcement of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme, which aims to revive the stagnant economy of the euro zone, Hungary’s main trade partner.

The central bank made no direct comment on how the ECB’s policy measures would affect its own room for manoeuvre other than noting the decision. It also reiterated the need for a cautious policy approach.

The forint has firmed about 5 percent this month from record lows on expectations linked to the ECB’s stimulus scheme.

Should Hungary embark on further easing, it could begin in March, when the bank publishes its next inflation report, some analysts said.

“The fact that the ECB will start its asset purchases in March also argues in favour of that timing,” said Gergely Urmossy at Erste Bank. “That could pave the way for the National Bank of Hungary to start a new rate cut cycle.”

Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has pledged to keep rates low to support Hungary’s economic recovery. On Sunday, he flagged an expansion of the bank’s cheap loans programme to include big companies this year.

Hungarian consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in December, as lower oil prices caused household energy costs to fall. The central bank says it hopes to push inflation back to its 3 percent target in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)