UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank may keep base rate on hold until 2018-19. Nagy says

(Adds more comments, detail)

* Negative real interest rates to widen gradually

* Forint weakens slightly after remarks

* Most analysts had expected tightening by end-2017

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank may keep its base rate at a record-low 1.35 percent base rate until 2018 or even 2019, beyond its horizon for monetary policy, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary has cut the benchmark rate to 1.35 percent from a mid-2012 peak of 7 percent in two cycles, helped by consumer-price deflation.

The bank expects to meet its policy objective - 3 percent inflation plus or minus a percentage point - by the end of 2017. But that will not necessarily lead the bank to raise rates, Nagy said.

The forint weakened slightly after his remarks to trade at 311.81 versus the euro at 1012 GMT.

“The base rate can remain low for a sustained period, even in 2018, but I cannot rule out that even in 2019, beyond the policy horizon” of six to eight quarters, Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by portfolio.hu, a financial news website.

Analysts in a Reuters poll conducted earlier this month had forecast the base rate would remain unchanged this year and next, rising to 2 percent by the end of 2017.

Not raising rates as inflation accelerates would mean giving Hungary negative real interest rates, which Nagy said was necessary as long as a negative output gap persists.

”Negative real interest rates are not just an opportunity but a must,“ he said. ”Inflation targeting is the most important, but inflation targeting also allows real interest rates to turn negative, even on a sustained basis.

“The output gap remains negative, and while the inflation target is achievable, negative real interest rates must be maintained to close the output gap,” Nagy said.

He also said the central bank, which has stressed that local banks should lend more in return for a reduction in a punitive bank tax starting next year, will offer a set of incentives next Tuesday to boost lending to companies.

“This will include the lending stimulus package and details on phasing out the Funding for Growth Scheme,” Nagy said. That refers to a massive monetary stimulus programme which provides cheap loans to companies through commercial banks.

Nagy also said the central bank expects to close within weeks a deal to acquire a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)