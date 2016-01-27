FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to keep base rate steady for sustained period -cbanker
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary to keep base rate steady for sustained period -cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary plans to keep its base rate steady at a record-low 1.35 percent for a sustained period, Managing Director Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the rate-setting Monetary Council hinted at possible monetary loosening to come if the European Central Bank steps up its stimulus.

“The situation has not changed from previous months with regard to the base rate,” Virag, who is not a rate-setter, told a news conference in response to a question. “The Monetary Council still plans to keep the base rate steady for a sustained period.”

The bank has said it would loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark rate. It wants local commercial banks to buy more government debt and lend more to support the economy, which is expected to slow this year after growing about 3 percent last year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.