Hungary to keep base rate steady for sustained period -cbanker

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary plans to keep its base rate steady at a record-low 1.35 percent for a sustained period, Managing Director Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the rate-setting Monetary Council hinted at possible monetary loosening to come if the European Central Bank steps up its stimulus.

“The situation has not changed from previous months with regard to the base rate,” Virag, who is not a rate-setter, told a news conference in response to a question. “The Monetary Council still plans to keep the base rate steady for a sustained period.”

The bank has said it would loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark rate. It wants local commercial banks to buy more government debt and lend more to support the economy, which is expected to slow this year after growing about 3 percent last year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)