UPDATE 2-Hungary cuts overnight lending rate, could ease again

By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary kept its base rate unchanged at a record low on Tuesday as expected but cut its overnight lending rate for the second month in a row.

Analysts polled by Reuters had unanimously forecast that the central bank, run by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, would leave the base rate unchanged at 0.9 percent, and had viewed other rate cuts as unlikely.

The bank cut the collateralised loan rate by 15 basis points to 0.9 percent, however, having lowered the rate by 10 basis points in October. It left the overnight deposit rate on hold at -0.05 percent.

The reduction in the overnight lending rate followed weaker-than-expected third-quarter growth and was consistent with the bank's aims of increasing liquidity in interbank markets and keeping borrowing costs low for businesses and households.

The bank had flagged further possible monetary easing after unexpectedly lowering the rate in October and said on Tuesday it could ease policy again.

"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it said in a statement.

At 1430 GMT, the forint traded at 308 per euro, stronger than 308.74 before the rate decision.

The government and employers agreed on Tuesday to sharply raise the minimum wage but lower payroll taxes in a deal designed to combat a severe labour shortage. Pay rises are likely to push up inflation, which has hovered close to zero for years, but analysts had said the deal was unlikely to prompt an rise in the base rate.

The base rate's importance as a benchmark has declined as the central bank has started to limit the amount of funds commercial banks can keep in its three-month deposits. It aims to cut the volume of deposits to about 900 billion forints ($3.10 billion) by end-2016.

It will hold the next tender for its three-month deposit on Wednesday, where it has offered to accept up to 450 billion forints of funds from commercial banks.

"Tomorrow the central bank will take another step towards squeezing liquidity out of its three-month deposit," said Gergely Urmossy, an analyst at Erste Bank.

"Each of these steps can be seen as loosening monetary policy interventions."

Urmossy said the measures could push interbank rates further down, possibly to 0.5 percent or below in 2017 from about 0.66 percent on the three-month tenor.

Central Europe's long-term government bond yields have surged by 35-40 basis points and its main currencies hit multi-month lows following Donald Trump's surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

Headline inflation ran at 1 percent in October, well below the bank's 3 percent policy anchor.

But gross wages grew by 6.1 percent in January-September and some economists say the pace of increases could accelerate next year, as Orban gears up for an election in the spring of 2018.

The central bank said forward-looking money market real interest rates would sink further into negative territory as inflation rises.

"There will be strong focus on the December rate meeting, when the quarterly inflation report will reveal whether the central bank revises its economic growth and inflation forecasts," analysts at brokerage Equilor said.

"The modification of the forecasts could foreshadow further monetary easing measures."