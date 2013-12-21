FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian cbank may cut rates to 2.5 pct -governor Matolcsy
December 21, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Hungarian cbank may cut rates to 2.5 pct -governor Matolcsy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank may cut its 3 percent base rate further, towards 2.5 percent in the next months, the governor of the bank, Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Saturday.

“There is a bottom in Hungary for rate cuts - the Monetary Council will decide in the next months where it will stop within the room of manoeuvre it still has, maybe somewhere between 2.5 and 3 percent,” he told private television channel Hirtv.

Matolcsy said the bank was unable to cut interest rates to much lower levels, near zero because the country’s debt and foreign currency debt was still too high. (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Krisztina Than)

