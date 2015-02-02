FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian rates hinge on March inflation report - Matolcsy
February 2, 2015

Hungarian rates hinge on March inflation report - Matolcsy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will consider if there is room for interest rate cuts based on March inflation data, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.

"We will have a thorough look at the March inflation report," he told reporters when asked if there was room for lowering interest rates.

"There are many arguments in favour (of a rate cut) and against it and we will look at all arguments." (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
