UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank CEO says has no plans step down - Die Zeit
* Trump wasn't president when he got Deutsche Bank loans (Adds additional CEO comments)
BUDAPEST, July 5 Hungary's central bank stands ready to ease monetary conditions further, using unconventional, targeted tools, if inflation remains persistently below its goal, the bank said in the minutes of its June 20 meeting on Wednesday.
It also said that inflation could reach its target in a sustainable way six months later than expected, in early 2019.
The bank's Monetary Council decided at the meeting to keep interest rates on hold in an unanimous vote of its nine members, the minutes said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)
* Trump wasn't president when he got Deutsche Bank loans (Adds additional CEO comments)
NEW YORK, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.