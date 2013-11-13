FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian cbank decided Oct rate cut in 8-1 vote
November 13, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Hungarian cbank decided Oct rate cut in 8-1 vote

BUDAPEST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - All but one of Hungary’s nine central bank policy makers voted last month to cut the base rate by 20 basis points to a record low of 3.4 percent, the minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

According to the minutes, eight members of the Monetary Council including the governor voted for the 20 basis point cut, while one rate setter, Gyula Pleschinger, supported a smaller, 10 basis point reduction.

The bank has more than halved its base rate from 7 percent in August 2012.

“In the Council’s judgement, considering the outlook for inflation and the real economy and taking into account perceptions of the risks associated with the economy, further cautious easing of policy might follow,” the minutes said.

