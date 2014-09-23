Hungary central bank says rates to remain at record low

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s interest rate should remain at its current record low for an extended period as inflationary pressures are expected to remain moderate in the medium term, the National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday, after it left its rate on hold at 2.1 percent.

“The Council judges that, based on available information, the current level of the central bank base rate is consistent with the medium-term achievement of price stability and a corresponding degree of support to the economy,” the rate setting Monetary Council said in a statement.

It added that the bank had considered three alternative scenarios for the economic outlook and rate policy. One of these alternative scenarios assumes looser monetary conditions than those in the baseline scenario. The other two alternative scenarios imply a tighter monetary policy stance. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)