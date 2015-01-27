FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank sends dovish signal on rate outlook
January 27, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary central bank sends dovish signal on rate outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday that data over the past month has shifted its outlook towards a scenario implying looser monetary policy.

Earlier the bank held rates steady at a record low 2.1 percent, as expected.

In its post-meeting statement, the bank repeated its earlier stance that “achieving the medium-term inflation target points in the direction of maintaining current loose monetary conditions for an extended period.”

But it added: “Based on data available since the latest policy decision, there has been a shift towards the alternative scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the December 2014 Inflation Report.” (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

