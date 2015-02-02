Hungarian cbankers wait for CPI report to assess rates -Pleschinger

BUDAPEST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - “There is consensus” in the Hungarian central bank’s Monetary Council that they should wait to see the March inflation report to decide if further monetary easing is needed, rate setter Gyula Pleschinger said on Monday.

The medium-term inflation indicators watched by the bank are in the 1.5-2 percent range, he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

“We don’t need to jump now,” he said. “No doubt that downwards (inflation) risks are bigger now than upwards risk, but we should wait for the inflation report by any means.”

Should the bank decide on further monetary easing, the options include a rate cut or just widening the scope of the central bank’s loans for growth programme, he added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)