FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank may rethink mandatory reserve system -Nagy
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary cbank may rethink mandatory reserve system -Nagy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will rethink the system of commercial banks’ mandatory reserves and may abolish the option of a 5 percent reserve ratio, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

Currently commercial banks have five options ranging from one to five percent reserve levels.

“We will rethink the mandatory reserve system and make changes similar to the ECB’s system,” Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a press briefing.

He added that the ECB had only a single reserve ratio with no options and a benchmark interest rate applied.

Nagy also said the central bank might further adjust its monetary toolkit, if needed, to squeeze commercial banks’ funds out of its overnight deposit facility. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.