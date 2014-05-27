FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary central bank leaves door open to further easing
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary central bank leaves door open to further easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left the door open for further cautious monetary easing on Tuesday after it cut interest rates by 10 basis points to a record low of 2.4 percent, in line with most analyst forecasts.

The rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement that it would decide “on the need and possibility of reducing the base rate further” after assessing the economic outlook and inflation projections in the bank’s fresh inflation report due to be published in June.

The bank, which has cut its main rate in 22 consecutive monthly steps from a peak of 7 percent in August 2012, said inflationary pressures were expected to remain moderate in the medium term.

“The negative output gap is expected to close gradually at the policy horizon; however, achieving price stability in the medium term points in the direction of monetary easing,” the Council said in its statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.