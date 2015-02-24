FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank: will decide on potential easing in March based on CPI report
February 24, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank: will decide on potential easing in March based on CPI report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will consider the need for a potential resumption of interest rate cuts next month, when it will publish fresh economic projections in its inflation report, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the bank left its key base rate on hold at 2.1 percent as expected, and said achieving its 3 percent medium-term inflation target pointed in the direction of loose monetary conditions for an extended period.

“The Monetary Council will consider the need for possible further easing of monetary conditions in view of the March Inflation Report projection, after a comprehensive assessment of the medium-term outlook for inflation,” the bank said.

“Based on data available since the latest policy decision, there has been a further shift towards the alternative scenario implying looser monetary policy published in the December 2014 Inflation Report,” it also said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

