Hungarian central bank sees scope for further "slight" easing

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday that there was still room for a further “slight” reduction in its benchmark rate, after it cut its rate to a new low of 1.5 percent.

The bank said inflation pressures were likely to remain moderate and inflation would rise to levels around 3 percent only towards the end of the bank’s forecast period.

“The medium-term achievement of the inflation target points to the direction of further, slight easing of the policy rate,” the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)