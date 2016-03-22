FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank will continue interest rate cuts -statement
March 22, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Hungary central bank will continue interest rate cuts -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will continue cutting interest rates until monetary conditions become consistent with the achievement of its inflation target, the bank said on Tuesday after it cut rates across the board.

The bank cut its inflation forecasts and said inflation would approach its 3 percent medium-term target only in the first half of 2018.

“Persistently low cost-side inflationary pressure, the slowdown in global growth and the historically low level of inflation expectations have heightened the risk of second-round effects which result in below-target inflation over a sustained period,” the Monetary Council said in a statement.

“The Monetary Council remains ready to use every instrument at its disposal to contain second-round inflationary effects.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

