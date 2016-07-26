CORRECTED-OFFICIAL -Hungarian central bank sees loose monetary conditions for extended period

(Central bank corrects wording in its statement to say it will decide on "level of the three-month deposit", not the deposit rate)

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The current level of Hungary's base rate at 0.9 percent and keeping loose monetary conditions "for an extended period" is in line with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Monetary Council will make a decision on the year-end required level of the three-month deposit and the operational details of the use of the facility in September," the rate-setting panel said in a statement after it decided to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)