FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Hungary's central bank says ready to ease policy further if needed
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 9 months ago

Hungary's central bank says ready to ease policy further if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is ready to loosen monetary conditions further if needed to achieve its inflation target, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the bank kept its base rate on hold at its meeting on Tuesday, but reduced its overnight collateralised loan rate by 15 basis points to 0.9 percent, narrowing the interest rate corridor.

It said a recent slowdown in the economy was temporary and reiterated that inflation could rise to levels close to its 3 percent target only by the middle of 2018.

"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.