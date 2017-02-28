FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank says ready to loosen policy if needed
#Financials
February 28, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 6 months ago

Hungarian central bank says ready to loosen policy if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank maintained its dovish bias on Tuesday, reaffirming in its monthly policy statement a readiness "to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments" if needed to meet its inflation target.

Earlier on Tuesday the bank kept its record-low 0.9 percent base rate on hold.

It ended its rate-cutting cycle last year and shifted to setting limits on its 3-month deposits and holding forint liquidity tenders for commercial banks as its main monetary policy tools. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)

