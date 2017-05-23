FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's central bank maintains loose monetary policy
May 23, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 months ago

Hungary's central bank maintains loose monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that it wanted to maintain loose monetary conditions and would be ready to ease policy further if warranted by inflation trends.

"The Monetary Council monitors developments in monetary conditions and markets," the rate-setting body said in a statement.

"If inflation remains persistently below the target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," it added.

The bank kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting earlier in the day, as expected. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

