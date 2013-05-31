Hungarian central bank has no interest rate target -deputy governor

* Neutral rate level has been defined, but no firm target -Balog

* Bank has cut its base rate by 250 bps since August to 4.5 percent

* Markets ponder where 10-month-old easing cycle may end

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has a “neutral” interest rate level in mind but it is not a firm target in the bank’s monetary easing cycle, Deputy Governor Adam Balog said on Friday, cited by the national news agency MTI.

Investors, who hold billions of euros worth of Hungarian government bonds, are wondering where the bank’s base rate will bottom out after it delivered its 10th quarter percentage point cut on Tuesday to a record low of 4.5 percent.

After the cut Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy declined to specify a level but said small cuts should take the base rate to a “neutral” level recognised by financial markets, that is to say when policy is viewed as neither tight nor accommodative.

Some market participants interpreted this as a recognition that the bank had an unpublished interest rate target.

But Balog, one of Matolcsy’s deputies, told a conference in the Hungarian town of Siofok that policy makers did not have an interest rate level in mind that would mean rate cuts should go “to this level and no further”.

He said the bank had a study which defined a neutral interest rate level. But it does not look at that level as a target that would best fit the country taking into account inflation, economic growth and financial stability, Balog said.

It is possible to differ from that level if the bank wants to stimulate or cool the economy, he said.

“This (neutral interest rate level) is rather a guidance to ourselves,” the rate setter added.

Analysts’ consensus forecast for the bottom of the base rate has been steadily declining since the beginning of the bank’s monetary easing cycle in August, and stood at 3.75-4 percent before Tuesday’s rate cut.

The bottom level predicted by Forward Rate Agreements jumped to 3.75 percent from 3.5 percent on Thursday due to profit-taking in local markets fuelled by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pump less money into global markets. (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)