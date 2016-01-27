Tight budget, improved business climate may trigger Hungary upgrade -Fitch

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fitch may upgrade Hungary’s credit rating from the “junk” status it has languished in for years if it makes improvements in its business climate and keeps its budget on track, Fitch analyst Arnaud Louis said on Wednesday.

“Given what we have seen in Hungary over the past two years we wanted to see more track record of the government keeping its line on improving the business environment, track record on fiscal discipline,” he told reporters.

Fitch is due to review its ‘BB+’ foreign currency rating to Hungary on May 20.

“The rating is on a positive outlook so definitely there is hope (for an upgrade),” Arnaud said.

Hungary, like Poland, has a huge external debt but that has declined fast in recent years, the analyst said.

The government’s attitude towards businesses has also started to improve and it began cutting its tax on banks this year, he said.

“We took it as an important signal that the business environment is improving in Hungary. That was a clear positive signal,” he added.

The analyst said Hungary’s macroeconomic conditions were very strong and growth was very high.

“We are seeing a reduction in the deficit and some reduction in government debt. For those reasons we have applied a positive outlook,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)