VIENNA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hungary has a good chance of receiving a rating upgrade this year and it could come before summer, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

“I believe Hungary has a good chance to (receive an investment rating) upgrade this year, before summer is an option,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jason Hovet)