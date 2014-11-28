FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch affirms Hungary's ratings at 'BB+'
November 28, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch affirms Hungary's ratings at 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary’s long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BB+’ and ‘BBB-', respectively, citing its “high level” of development compared with its peers in public and external debt.

“Budget deficits below 3 percent of GDP over the medium term will help achieve some gradual decline in public debt,” Fitch said in a statement on Friday.

Fitch also said the membership of the European Union (EU) provides Hungary with financial support and political stability.

Hungary’s outlook is stable, reflecting that the upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced, Fitch said.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang

