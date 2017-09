March 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised Hungary’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’, citing improving growth prospects.

The ratings agency said on Friday it now expected the country's economy to expand by 2.5 percent between 2015 and 2017, compared with its previous estimate of just over 2 percent. (bit.ly/1LApm1P)

S&P maintained its stable outlook. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)