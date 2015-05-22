FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch revises Hungary's outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch revises Hungary's outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Hungary’s long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to positive from stable, citing improvement in external metrics.

The ratings agency maintained its long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+' and local currency at 'BBB-', on the country, central Europe's most indebted nation. (bit.ly/1F6xbUL)

Fitch forecasts Hungary’s general government deficit to remain in the range of 2-2.5 percent in the medium term as tax cuts are offset by cyclical improvement. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.