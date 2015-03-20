FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lifts Hungary's rating in first upgrade in years
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 5:36 PM / in 3 years

S&P lifts Hungary's rating in first upgrade in years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 20 (Reuters) - Credit agency Standard & Poor’s lifted Hungary’s rating by one notch to BB+ on Friday, the first upgrade for the country since its bonds were cut into “junk” territory in a string of downgrades in late 2011.

With the upgrade, S&P, like both of its main rivals Moody’s and Fitch, now rates Hungary just below investment grade, a status it lost following fiscal reforms implemented by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)

