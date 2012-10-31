Businesses in Hungary plead for predictability

* Firms expect growth-focused economic policy -association

* Repeated surprises “very damaging” to business sector

* No investments, new jobs without vibrant financial sector

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungary should consult more with companies when preparing policy instead of taking unpredictable ad hoc decisions that undermine economic growth, business group leader Christopher Mattheisen said in remarks published on Wednesday.

Years of unorthodox policies, such as Europe’s highest bank levy and special taxes on mainly foreign-owned business sectors, have damaged confidence in the recession-hit central European country of 10 million people.

“There is consensus among our members that we expect the government to form a growth-focused economic policy,” Mattheisen, chairman of the Joint Venture Association and also head of Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom , told the weekly Figyelo in an interview.

“This would also require genuine dialogue between the parties. Repeated surprises are very damaging to the business sector,” he said. “I cannot stress enough that you cannot build either the present or the future without predictability.”

His association represents mainly foreign-owned businesses active in Hungary, such as lenders Raiffeisen Bank or UniCredit, Deloitte, Ericsson and some of Hungary’s biggest firms such as energy group MOL and OTP Bank .

“We would equally need a well-working financial sector that can lend for companies to invest because only companies can create jobs..., the only chance for growth,” Mattheisen said.

Hungary’s talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union on a financing deal that investors hope could serve as a policy anchor are mired in stalemate due to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s reluctance to yield his grip on policy.

His government announced two fiscal adjustment packages this month it said were worth 764 billion forints ($3.49 bln), mainly tax increases, as it struggles to keep the budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output.

The measures included reneging on a pledge to halve the bank levy next year, doubling a planned tax on financial transactions and launching a new tax on public utilities. Some measures flouted IMF/EU advice on how to stabilise the indebted economy.

Mattheisen, whose firm has paid a special tax on the telecommunications sector since 2010 and a new tax on phone calls and text messages since July, also criticised a lack of business sector involvement in decision-making.

“There are discussions of course but without preparation all the time, and all too quickly we have new issues popping up that would otherwise merit discussion so we are constantly running behind,” Mattheisen said.

Early this month Magyar Telekom said it would lay off 500 workers by the end of this year to cut costs.

Unemployment was flat at 10.4 percent in the July-September period, data showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 218.60 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Mark Heinrich)