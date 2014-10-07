FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's end-Sept FX reserves 35.7 bln euros -cbank
October 7, 2014

Hungary's end-Sept FX reserves 35.7 bln euros -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign currency
reserves stood at 35.68 billion euros(45.05 billion US dollar)
at the end of September, broadly unchanged from 35.53 billion
euros at the end of August, the National Bank of Hungary said on
Tuesday.
    At the end of 2013, reserves stood at 33.78 billion euros,
compared with 33.88 billion euros at the end of 2012.
    The bank said it would use 9-11 billion euros from its
reserves to help commercial banks execute a mandatory conversion
of foreign currency denominated household loans into forints
next year, on top of 3 billion euros allocated for a loan
reimbursement programme. 
    
 CENTRAL BANK INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (bln euros,
 end-period)
 Sept '14   Aug '14   Dec '13    Sept '13     
   35.68     35.53     33.78      30.82
 
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

