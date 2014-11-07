FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's FX reserves drop to EUR 34.2 bln in Oct -cbank
#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's FX reserves drop to EUR 34.2 bln in Oct -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign currency
reserves stood at 34.218 billion euros at the end of October,
down from 35.684 billion euros at end-September, the National
Bank of Hungary said on Friday.
    At the end of 2013, reserves stood at 33.782 billion euros,
compared with 33.881 billion euros at the end of 2012.
    The bank said early this week that it would provide 9
billion euros from its foreign currency reserves for banks to
ensure a smooth conversion of households' Swiss franc and
euro-denominated loans into forints.    
 CENTRAL BANK INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (bln euros,
 end-period)
  Oct '14  Sept '14   Dec '13     Oct '13     
   34.218   35.684     33.782      32.757
 
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)

