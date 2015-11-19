UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank expects FX reserves to fall by end of 2017

* Reserves will remain adequate, central bank says

* Conversion of FX loans, lower FX bond issuance, buybacks help

* Forint stronger on the day, unaffected by announcement (Adds more comments, detail)

BUDAPEST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary expects foreign currency reserves to fall by 10 billion euros to about 22 billion by the end of 2017, central bank Director Mihaly Hoffmann said on Thursday.

But he said reserves would remain adequate because Hungary’s short-term external debt was also expected to decline in the coming years.

“On first glimpse, this decline could seem frightening,” he told an analyst briefing.

“But the good news is that our short-term external debt, which is already relatively low, is expected to decline in the next two years. Therefore, the adequacy of our foreign currency reserves is ensured on a forward-looking basis.”

At 0957 GMT, the forint traded at 309.95 to the euro, slightly stronger on the day and apparently unaffected by the central bank’s announcement.

Hoffmann said the decline would be supported by the central bank and government debt agency AKK efforts to reduce the share of foreign currency bonds in Hungary’s debt.

Hungary, central Europe’s most indebted nation, issued no foreign currency bonds this year. It rolled over expiring debt from forint-denominated issuance as part of its effort to reduce its vulnerability to outside shocks.

The government did not rule out foreign currency issuance next year. But Hoffmann said “there was further scope for the AKK to roll over expiring foreign currency debt from forint issuance.”

Hoffmann also said the central bank was buying Hungarian foreign currency bonds in the market with a shorter maturity in a programme started in July. He said the central bank had bought over 200 billion forints worth of such bonds so far.

“We focus on shorter maturity papers in our buybacks. It is also good if we can reduce 2016 and 2017 expiries,” he said.

Also curbing the need for higher reserves is Hungary’s decision to convert retail foreign currency loans worth 9.6 billion euros into forints, a move co-ordinated with local banks to reduce its vulnerability. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)