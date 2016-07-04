FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian levy on food retail chains in breach of EU rules - Commission
July 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Hungarian levy on food retail chains in breach of EU rules - Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - Two Hungarian fiscal measures granted a selective advantage to certain retailers and were therefore in breach of EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU's executive European Commission had launched its investigation into a tax on tobacco sales and an inspection fee of food retailers in Hungary in July 2015.

"The Commission concluded that the progressive tax rates grant a selective advantage to companies with low turnover over their competitors," the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the bloc, said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

