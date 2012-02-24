Hungary retail sales rise 1.5 pct y/y in Dec-stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 1.5 percent in December after a 1.1 percent increase in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. In 2011 as a whole, retail sales were 0.2 percent higher than a year earlier, after four successive years of contraction. In 2010, retail sales dropped by an annual 2.3 percent. RETAIL SALES (pct change) Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010 Month-on-month 0.1 0.2 -0.5 Year-on-year 1.5 1.1 -1.5 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)