Hungary retail sales rise 1.5 pct y/y in Dec-stats
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2012 / 8:02 AM / in 6 years

Hungary retail sales rise 1.5 pct y/y in Dec-stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail
sales rose by an annual 1.5 percent in December
after a 1.1 percent increase in November, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Friday.	
    In 2011 as a whole, retail sales were 0.2 percent higher
than a year earlier, after four successive years of contraction.
In 2010, retail sales dropped by an annual 2.3 percent.	
     RETAIL SALES (pct change)
                          Dec 2011  Nov 2011  Dec 2010
      Month-on-month        0.1       0.2      -0.5
      Year-on-year          1.5       1.1      -1.5 
 	
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

