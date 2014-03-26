Hungary revises Jan retail sales rise to 6.2 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's Central Statistics Office (KSH) revised calendar-adjusted retail sales figures on Wednesday, saying they rose by an annual 6.2 percent in January after a 3.6 percent annual increase in December. Both figures represent a steeper increase than previously disclosed data of a 3.9 percent rise in January and a 1.8 percent increase in December. The reason behind the revision was a different source used for tobacco product sales data and different regulations used for tobacco products, the KSH said. Food sales rose by 8.5 percent from the previous year (revised from 3.7 percent), non-food sales were up by 4.1 percent (revised from 4.3 percent), while fuel sales were 4.1 percent higher year-on-year (not revised), it added. REVISED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Jan Dec Jan 2013 Year-on-year 6.2 3.6 -2.5 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)