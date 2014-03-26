FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary revises Jan retail sales rise to 6.2 pct y/y -stats
March 26, 2014

Hungary revises Jan retail sales rise to 6.2 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's Central Statistics
Office (KSH) revised calendar-adjusted retail sales 
figures on Wednesday, saying they rose by an annual 6.2 percent
in January after a 3.6 percent annual increase in December.
    Both figures represent a steeper increase than previously
disclosed data of a 3.9 percent rise in January and a 1.8
percent increase in December.
    The reason behind the revision was a different source used
for tobacco product sales data and different regulations used
for tobacco products, the KSH said.
    Food sales rose by 8.5 percent from the previous year
(revised from 3.7 percent), non-food sales were up by 4.1
percent (revised from 4.3 percent), while fuel sales were 4.1
percent higher year-on-year (not revised), it added.
    
    REVISED RETAIL SALES (pct change)       
                      Jan         Dec        Jan 2013 
    Year-on-year      6.2         3.6          -2.5
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

