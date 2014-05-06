FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's March retail sales rise by 8.3 pct y/y -stats
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's March retail sales rise by 8.3 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 8.3 percent in March
after a 6.7 percent annual increase in February, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
    It added however that figures for the first half of 2014
were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier
due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a
shake-up of the sector from July 2013.
    The KSH said when adjusted for those changes,
calendar-adjusted retail sales were 5.9 percent higher in March.
    It said food sales rose by 7.9 percent from the previous
year, non-food sales were up by 8.4 percent, while fuel sales
were 9.5 percent higher, it added.
    
    CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)       
                     March     Feb    March 2013  Jan-March
    Year-on-year      8.3      6.7      -2.5        7.1 
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

