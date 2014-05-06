Hungary's March retail sales rise by 8.3 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 8.3 percent in March after a 6.7 percent annual increase in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. It added however that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. The KSH said when adjusted for those changes, calendar-adjusted retail sales were 5.9 percent higher in March. It said food sales rose by 7.9 percent from the previous year, non-food sales were up by 8.4 percent, while fuel sales were 9.5 percent higher, it added. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) March Feb March 2013 Jan-March Year-on-year 8.3 6.7 -2.5 7.1 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)