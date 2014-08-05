FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's June retail sales rise 3.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's June retail sales rise 3.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 3.8 percent in June
following a revised 4.9 percent increase in May, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
    It added that figures for the first half of 2014 were not
comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to
improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of
the sector from July 2013.
    The KSH said without taking those changes into account,
calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 1.3 percent
higher in June than a year ago.
    Food sales rose by an annual 6.1 percent, non-food sales
were up by 0.5 percent, while fuel sales were 4.6 percent
higher.
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
                     June      May   June 2013   Jan-June
     Year-on-year     3.8      4.9     -0.4        6.1
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.